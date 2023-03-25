Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a nearly-hour-long closed-door meeting with Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, chief of the Radha Soami Satsang, in the Beas town near here, officials said.

After arriving in Beas at 9.30 am, Singh held talks with Dhillon for nearly an hour, they added.

According to the Dera officials, Singh also went to the Satsang venue where he spent almost half an hour.

Later, he visited the Satsang's community kitchen and was shown around by Dhillon himself, they added.

Also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, the Radha Soami Satsang is located in Beas, nearly 45 km from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Dera last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)