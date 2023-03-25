Mumbai: BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs
The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark. The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs, said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for "insulting" the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh. The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community. "The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs," said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president. He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's car collides with two-wheeler in MP's Rajgarh, biker injured
With eye on 2024 polls, BJP plans massive rallies for PM Modi in Lok Sabha seats lost in 2019
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives in Bahrain to attend 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Congress President Kharge in Delhi
Congress accuses govt of 'foisting' Adani Group on Sri Lanka