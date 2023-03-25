Left Menu

Mumbai: BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark. The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs, said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:46 IST
Mumbai: BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for "insulting" the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh. The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community. "The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs," said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president. He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023