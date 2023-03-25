Left Menu

Punjab minister Harjot Bains ties knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

Since the AAP stormed to power in Punjab last year, Mann has tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:57 IST
AAP MLA Harjot Singh Bains tied the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav at a gurudwara in Rupnagar district on Saturday.

The marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals at Bibhor Sahib gurudwara near Nangal, party sources said.

The couple got engaged recently.

Bains, a first-time legislator from the Anandpur Sahib constituency in Rupnagar district, is currently the education minister in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government.

An advocate by profession, 32-year-old Bains hails from Gambhirpur village in Anandpur Sahib. In the 2017 elections, he contested unsuccessfully from the Sahnewal constituency.

Bains had earlier led the AAP’s youth wing in the state.

Punjab cadre IPS officer Yadav, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police in Mansa district, hails from Haryana's Gurugram district.

