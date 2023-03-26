Left Menu

Congress' Satyagraha brazen display of arrogance, insult to Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 15:35 IST
Congress' Satyagraha brazen display of arrogance, insult to Mahatma Gandhi: BJP
The BJP on Sunday slammed the Congress over its 'Sankalp Satyagraha', alleging that it was agitating against the country's Constitution and the court's verdict against Rahul Gandhi to justify his remarks against the “entire backward community” of the country.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also dubbed the Congress agitation as an “insult” to Mahatma Gandhi, saying while the Father of the Nation had organised Satyagraha for social causes, the Congress was holding “so-called Satyagraha” for personal reasons.

The Congress agitation is a “brazen” display of its arrogance after Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case in Gujarat and his “automatic” disqualification as Lok Sabha MP as a result of the court's verdict, he charged.

The agitation has nothing to do with fighting for truth, he added.

The BJP leader said Gandhi was convicted by a court in Surat after the due legal process and his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP was an automatic consequence under the relevant law.

“Then, Satyagraha for what?” the BJP leader asked.

“Is it to justify the way you insulted the entire backward community of the country, or against the court which sentenced you, or against the provision under which you have to be disqualified,” he said, asking Congress to clarify.

Stating that some of the Congress leaders who were allegedly involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were also participating in the party's agitation, the BJP leader asked the opposition party to clarify if their Satyagraha organised at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi Sthal in Rajghat was also against 'Ahimsa' (non-violence).

