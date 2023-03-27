Spain's PM Sanchez replaces health and industry ministers
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed Hector Gomez Hernandez and Jose Manuel Minones as Industry Minister and Health Minister respectively to replace Reyes Maroto and Carolina Darias.
The outgoing ministers said they would quit to run in regional elections in May.
