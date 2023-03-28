BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul elected Tripura assembly's deputy speaker
BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Tripura assembly on Tuesday.Paul, a senior BJP leader, was the minister for prisons and fire services in the last government.Thanking the members for their support, he said, I will render my duties with dignity and responsibility.
Paul, a senior BJP leader, was the minister for prisons and fire services in the last government.
Thanking the members for their support, he said, ''I will render my duties with dignity and responsibility. I will see all members from an equal view. I hope all discussions in this House will be constructive.'' Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Paul on behalf of the treasury bench, and said all possible support will be extended to him.
Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said his party will also provide all support to Paul for running the House.
