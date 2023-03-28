Left Menu

BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul elected Tripura assembly's deputy speaker

BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Tripura assembly on Tuesday.Paul, a senior BJP leader, was the minister for prisons and fire services in the last government.Thanking the members for their support, he said, I will render my duties with dignity and responsibility.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:27 IST
BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul elected Tripura assembly's deputy speaker
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Tripura assembly on Tuesday.

Paul, a senior BJP leader, was the minister for prisons and fire services in the last government.

Thanking the members for their support, he said, ''I will render my duties with dignity and responsibility. I will see all members from an equal view. I hope all discussions in this House will be constructive.'' Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Paul on behalf of the treasury bench, and said all possible support will be extended to him.

Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said his party will also provide all support to Paul for running the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023