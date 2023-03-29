Left Menu

Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday brought in a motion of confidence to prove majority in the House, claiming opposition members wanted to bring a no-trust vote, but could not gather support of enough MLAs. The chief minister claimed that the opposition members could not gather the support of 14 MLAs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:33 IST
Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday brought in a motion of confidence to prove majority in the House, claiming opposition members wanted to bring a no-trust vote, but could not gather support of enough MLAs. ''We got to know that Opposition members wanted to bring a no-confidence motion against us. Signatures of 20 per cent members of the House are needed to bring a no-confidence motion. There are 70 members in the Delhi Assembly which means signatures of 14 members are needed,'' Kejriwal said while tabling the confidence motion. The chief minister claimed that the opposition members could not gather the support of 14 MLAs. ''They threatened them, tempted them, but nothing worked. They withdrew it,'' he said.

''To counter it, I am tabling a confidence motion,'' he said, asking opposition MLAs to participate in it and raise their issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023