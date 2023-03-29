Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday brought in a motion of confidence to prove majority in the House, claiming opposition members wanted to bring a no-trust vote, but could not gather support of enough MLAs. ''We got to know that Opposition members wanted to bring a no-confidence motion against us. Signatures of 20 per cent members of the House are needed to bring a no-confidence motion. There are 70 members in the Delhi Assembly which means signatures of 14 members are needed,'' Kejriwal said while tabling the confidence motion. The chief minister claimed that the opposition members could not gather the support of 14 MLAs. ''They threatened them, tempted them, but nothing worked. They withdrew it,'' he said.

''To counter it, I am tabling a confidence motion,'' he said, asking opposition MLAs to participate in it and raise their issues.

