Polish PM slams "shameful" IOC decision on Russia and Belarus

The International Olympic Committee's recommendation that Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutrals is "shameful", Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday, adding that Poland would build a coalition to demand its reversal.

"We will build a coalition of states to together demand that the IOC withdraw this bad and wrong decision," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)