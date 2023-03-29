Left Menu

Polish PM slams "shameful" IOC decision on Russia and Belarus

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:37 IST
Polish PM slams "shameful" IOC decision on Russia and Belarus
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

The International Olympic Committee's recommendation that Russian and Belarusian athletes compete as neutrals is "shameful", Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday, adding that Poland would build a coalition to demand its reversal.

"We will build a coalition of states to together demand that the IOC withdraw this bad and wrong decision," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases; Dengue fever spreads across Sudan with health response weakened and more

Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023