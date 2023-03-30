Left Menu

Senegal opposition politician Sonko sentenced to two-month suspended prison sentence for libel - lawyer

"The verdict is the sentencing of Ousmane Sonko to two month with suspension and to pay 200 million CFA francs ($332,000)," Diouf told Reuters. The libel trial, and another separate case in which Sonko is charged with sexual abuse, have spurred violent protests across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:40 IST
Senegal opposition politician Sonko sentenced to two-month suspended prison sentence for libel - lawyer
Ousmane Sonko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Senegal

A leading opposition politician in Senegal, Ousmane Sonko, on Thursday received a two-month suspended prison sentence for libel in a case involving the tourism minister, the minister's lawyer El Hadji Diouf said.

The sentence will not prevent him from running in presidential elections next year, another lawyer also representing the tourism minister told Reuters. There was no immediate statement from Sonko's team.

Sonko was charged with libel for accusing the tourism minister of embezzlement. He denied wrongdoing and previously said the charges against him were a tactic to eliminate him from the presidential race. "The verdict is the sentencing of Ousmane Sonko to two month with suspension and to pay 200 million CFA francs ($332,000)," Diouf told Reuters.

The libel trial, and another separate case in which Sonko is charged with sexual abuse, have spurred violent protests across the country. Sonko has also denied wrongdoing in the sexual abuse case. ($1 = 602.0000 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023