Rahul Gandhi's namesake in EC list of disqualified persons for non-reporting of poll expenses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi's namesake in EC list of disqualified persons for non-reporting of poll expenses
One ''Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma'' figures in an Election Commission list of persons disqualified from contesting polls for failing to lodge account of election expenses.

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and had polled 2196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won with over 7 lakh votes.

It is common for namesake independent candidates to contest against established leaders but all of them need to submit account of election expenses among other mandatory requirements under EC rules and the Representation of the People Act.

Incidentally the Congress leader was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

On March 29, the poll panel had issued an updated list of persons disqualified under Section 10 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma stands disqualified from September 13, 2021 till September 13, 2024.

According to Section 10A, if the Election Commission is satisfied that a person has failed to lodge an account of election expenses within the time and in the manner required by law and has no good reason or justification for the failure, the poll panel shall, by order published in the Official Gazette, declare him to be disqualified and any such person shall be disqualified for a period of three years from the date of the order.

