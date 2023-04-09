Kerala celebrates Easter with mass and feasts

Christians of all denominations in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Easter commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The faithful, including women and children, went on processions and thronged churches to attend midnight or early morning mass. Bishops and senior priests led Easter mass across the state and shared the message of spiritual revival with devotees. To celebrate the occasion of Christ's resurrection, most Christian homes prepared traditional feasts marking the completion of the 40-day season of Lent.

Wishing the people on Easter, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the sacrifice of Christ inspired us to dream of a better tomorrow. ''The spirit of #Easter encompasses optimism for overcoming impediments to progress. The sacrifice of Christ inspires us to dream of a better tomorrow in which people lead a more jovial social life. Joining the celebrations of millions around the world. Easter wishes to all!,'' Vijayan tweeted. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan in a video message said Easter represented our hope that we can overcome all our troubles, worries and suffering. ''Easter is the celebration of resurrection, a resurrection after suffering and death on the cross. The son of God was crucified to atone for all the sins of mankind. So the resurrection after that is one of hope too. It also represents our hope that we can overcome all our troubles, worries and suffering,'' Satheesan said. Easter also marked the culmination of the Holy Week of prayers and penitence recalling the final phase of Christ’s life from his arrest to his crucifixion, followed by his resurrection.

