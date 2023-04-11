"In Karnataka women are 90 pc happy with present govt": State BJP women's wing president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka Women Wing President Geetha Vivekananda on Tuesday said in the state women are 90 per cent happy with the present government. "In Karnataka, women are 90 per cent happy with the present government (BJP-led government) and they are going to support our party in the upcoming election," Geetha Vivekananda told ANI.

"Our women workers will go to the ground level (Booth level) and will help the women of the state to take benefits of all women-oriented schemes of the government," the President of BJP Karnataka Women Wing said. The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13.

Earlier on Monday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda held a meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai over the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 at his residence in Delhi. Parliamentary Minister Prahlad Joshi, CT Ravi and members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were also present at the meeting.

Talking to the media after attending the meeting, CM Bommai said, "Our party is a democratic party not like the dictatorship party of Congress so we are thinking well and talking in detail before releasing the first list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections." "After another internal meeting on Tuesday, Karnataka's list will be released late evening," he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats. (ANI)

