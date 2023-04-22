Left Menu

Cong makes 3 new appointments in Rajasthan unit

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:35 IST
Cong makes 3 new appointments in Rajasthan unit
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee has attached three secretaries with the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Assembly Elections are due in the state later this year.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Amrita Dhawan Virendra Singh Rathore and Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin has been attached with Randhawa.

The party has relieved Rathore of his current responsibilities in Gujarat, while Tarun Kumar (Congress Secretary) has been relieved of his responsibilities from Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023