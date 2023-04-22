Cong makes 3 new appointments in Rajasthan unit

The All India Congress Committee has attached three secretaries with the party's in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Assembly Elections are due in the state later this year.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Amrita Dhawan Virendra Singh Rathore and Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin has been attached with Randhawa.

The party has relieved Rathore of his current responsibilities in Gujarat, while Tarun Kumar (Congress Secretary) has been relieved of his responsibilities from Rajasthan.

