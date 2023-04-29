Left Menu

Cong blames BJP for violence in Manipur

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday blamed the BJP for the violence in Manipur and accused the ruling party of bulldozing the rights of indigenous communities.The situation in BJP-ruled Manipur is disturbing. Law and Order has been completely derailed in the state under the double-engine government, Kharge said on Twitter.The BJP is hellbent to trample and bulldoze the rights of vulnerable indigenous communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:29 IST
Cong blames BJP for violence in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday blamed the BJP for the violence in Manipur and accused the ruling party of ''bulldozing'' the rights of indigenous communities.

''The situation in BJP-ruled Manipur is disturbing. Violence is no solution to any issue. Law and Order have been completely derailed in the state under the double-engine government,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

''The BJP is hellbent to trample and bulldoze the rights of vulnerable indigenous communities. We strongly condemn it,'' the Congress chief also said.

Fresh clashes erupted between demonstrators and police personnel in Churachandpur town on Friday night, with security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

Locals claimed some people were killed and many injured in the police action, hours after a bandh called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) concluded. However, there was no official confirmation on casualties or injuries to people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The real face of the BJP is now visible in Manipur''.

''While the entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up,'' Ramesh said on Twitter, alleging that the Union government is not bothered about it.

The situation in Churachandpur remained grim as unidentified miscreants set afire a government building, even as a night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.

A group of people torched the office of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area around midnight and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

Public property worth lakhs of rupees was reportedly destroyed and official documents were burnt in the blaze, a police officer said. Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to official notification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023