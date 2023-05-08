Mumbai to host NLC Bharat conference in June
- Country:
- India
National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said on Monday.
The three-day event is aimed at bringing the legislators of all states and Union Territories (UT) on a single platform for experiential cross-learning and exchanging ideas.
"The NLC Bharat conference will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, and MLAs and MLCs would get a unique opportunity to interact with each other. It will be conducted with the objectives of cross-learning and enhancement of legislative effectiveness at its core," Gautam told reporters in the Vidhan Sabha complex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma escapes unhurt as his SUV collides with truck
Lok Sabha Secretariat to hold 'chintan shivir' for its staff
Lok Sabha secretariat to organise Chintan Shivir for its officials on April 24
All India Kisan Sabha to stage march to office of Maharashtra Revenue Minister in Ahmednagar
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma escapes unhurt as his SUV collides with truck