Mumbai to host NLC Bharat conference in June

National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said on Monday.

The three-day event is aimed at bringing the legislators of all states and Union Territories (UT) on a single platform for experiential cross-learning and exchanging ideas.

"The NLC Bharat conference will be held in Mumbai from June 15-17, and MLAs and MLCs would get a unique opportunity to interact with each other. It will be conducted with the objectives of cross-learning and enhancement of legislative effectiveness at its core," Gautam told reporters in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

