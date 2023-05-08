Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams KCR-led Telangana govt for bearing witness to 8,000 farmer suicides in state since 2014

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-05-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 19:26 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Telangana government of failing to fulfil the aspirations of people with the requirement of water, funds and jobs not being provided to them so far even as the state witnessed suicides of 8,000 farmers since 2014.

Attacking the BRS government in a public meeting here, she alleged that only those who are close to the ruling party are getting jobs, water and funds.

''(Around) 8,000 farmers committed suicide from 2014. Every day on an average approximately three farmers committed suicide,'' she charged.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, she said the dispensation thinks that Telangana is their ''jagir (estate) and they are the new Jagirdars (estate owning class)''.

At the event, the Congress released 'Youth Declaration', a commitment to the youth of Telangana, if the party comes to power in the state, in the presence of Vadra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

