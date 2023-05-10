Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:28 IST
Cong govt in Rajasthan taking a soft stand against terrorists, alleges PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of ''appeasement'' and taking a soft stand against terrorists, as he blamed the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts accused on this.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Abu Road, he took a dig at the Congress infighting and said, ''The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don't trust him.'' Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals.

He also alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress' rule.

''Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics,'' PM Modi alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

