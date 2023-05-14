Zelenskiy says he spoke to S. African president, urged him to help end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday and urged him to help implement Kyiv's peace plan to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address from Rome, a day after Ramaphosa spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Africa has positioned itself as neutral in the conflict.

