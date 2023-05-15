Left Menu

Sibal takes dig at BJP over Karnataka poll result

In a tweet, Sibal said, Lesson from Karnataka outcome You cant sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time Earlier on Sunday, Sibal had urged the Congress to win peoples hearts for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Partys support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:14 IST
Sibal takes dig at BJP over Karnataka poll result
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its defeat in the Karnataka elections, saying the lesson from the poll outcome was that one cannot sell the same product, repeat the same lies or play the communal card all the time.

In the May 10 elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively. In a tweet, Sibal said, ''Lesson from Karnataka outcome: You can't: sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time!'' Earlier on Sunday, Sibal had urged the Congress to ''win people's hearts'' for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023