Left Menu

Efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur underway, says CM N Biren Singh after meeting Home Minister

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that Union Home Minister assured that a joint monitoring committee along with the army and state police will jointly inspect the relief camps and immediate action will be taken.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:31 IST
Efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur underway, says CM N Biren Singh after meeting Home Minister
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that a joint monitoring committee along with the Army and state police will jointly inspect the relief camps in the violence-hit state and immediate action will be taken to restore the normalcy in the state. Addressing a press conference, he said, "We briefed the Home Minister in detail about the present developments in the state of Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that his priority will be Manipur and efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state."

On Sunday, top leaders from the state of Manipur including Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived in the national capital here afternoon to hold discussions with Union government leaders in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3. Manipur CM along with a few of his cabinet ministers met Shah in Delhi.

As per the sources, the meeting which went on for more than two hours focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The sources further said that the state leadership were advised to immediately engage with the public at large and do a mega reach out about the situation.

"Various narratives from both ends explaining the trigger behind the most recent altercation between Meitei and Kuki communities are largely accusatory in nature, the state leaders are said to have further highlighted in the meeting," sources said. With the state, battling various issues, including the influx of illegal migrants and the crackdown on the drug cartel, the state leaders shared with the Centre that stern action needs to be taken against the perpetrators of such violent activities in the state, they added.

The sources further mentioned that the Centre has assured them that anybody who has tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared. The curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the state. The state government also clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to curtail the spread of panic and false information.

Throughout this period, Biren Singh had multiple meetings via video conferencing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials of the Home Ministry to assess the situation and centre sending paramilitary forces to the state. As per the official figures, more than 60 people lost their lives, while over 230 were injured and close to 1,700 houses were set on fire during the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023