Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:33 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of Chief Minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

''Congress party General Secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good,'' Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.

He was scheduled to leave for the national capital on Monday evening but cancelled the travel plans citing ill-health.

The party scored an emphatic win in the Assembly polls with 135 seats. The results were declared on May 13.

