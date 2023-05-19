Dutch foreign minister will visit China on May 23-24- China
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:25 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra will visit China on May 23-24, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Last Thursday, Hoekstra had said during a parliament debate that he would travel to China to speak, among others, with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang and would raise "easy and difficult subjects".
