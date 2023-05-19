Ukraine's Zelenskiy lands in Jeddah to attend Arab League - al-Hadath TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:14 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed on Friday in Jeddah to attend an Arab League summit, Saudi-owned al-Hadath TV reported.
Zelenskiy arrived on a French government plane. He is also due to attend the G7 leaders' summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima this weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
