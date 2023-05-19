Left Menu

WB: Suvendu Adhikari claims "direct involvement" of TMC in Egra blast incident

A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:40 IST
WB: Suvendu Adhikari claims "direct involvement" of TMC in Egra blast incident
Following the loss of lives in an explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's East Medinipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused the ruling TMC party to be "directly involved" in the matter. He further said that the death of the main accused in the Egra accident is a "personal loss" for Mamata Banerjee's party.

"Anyway it is not good news, it is sad news, it is a huge loss of TMC, personal loss of Mamata Banerjee. There is direct involvement. Bhanu Bag whose good name is Krishna Prasad Bag, was a prominent TMC leader, it is not only a loss of their family, it is also a loss for Mamata Banerjee," Adhikari said. A massive blast took place at the factory in Khadikul village under the Egra police station at around 11 am on Tuesday, killing nine people.

Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari filed a petition demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the case, which was later mentioned before the Calcutta High Court. The main accused in West Bengal's Egra blast case Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag died in a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha on Friday, said police.

He was the owner of the illegal firecracker unit where the blast killed nine persons on Tuesday. Bag was undergoing medical treatment after suffering severe burn injuries during the massive blast that occurred in his firecracker factory in Khadikul village of East Medinipur district on May 16.

With the death of Bag, the toll in the tragedy has reached 10, while several others are injured. On May 18, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had detained Bhanu Bagh, his son, and his nephew in connection with the explosion. (ANI)

