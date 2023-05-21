Biden says won't agree to bipartisan deal on debt solely on Republicans' terms

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he would not agree to a deal with Republicans in Congress on raising the U.S. federal debt limit and cutting the budget solely on their terms.

Speaking at a news conference in Hiroshima in Japan, Biden said he would speak with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his way home about the negotiations, but underscored that a U.S. default was not an option.

"It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely on their partisan terms. They have to move as well," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)