To equate me with non-transparency is laughable: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on complaint to EC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:21 IST
Senior Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday termed the complaint lodged against her with the Election Commission for allegedly filing false election affidavits and tax evasion as ''nonsensical'' and said that attempts to equate her with non-transparency is laughable.

Terming the complainant a ''BJP-backed source'', the first-time MP, known for her fiery speeches in Lok Sabha, said she would respond when the EC writes to her about it.

''I don't need to react to any nonsensical complaint by any BJP-backed source. Anyone can write anything, and it doesn't warrant a reaction from me. If and when the EC writes to me, I will respond accordingly. To equate me with any kind of non-transparency is laughable.

"Also, please remember I am an ex-investment banker, not an ex-deposit counter clerk at Vishwaguru Bank,'' she said in a statement.

A complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission against Mahua Moitra for allegedly filing false election affidavits and tax evasion.

Shravan Kumar Yadav, who claims to be a ''public-spirited" person, has written to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar seeking action against the Krishnanagar MP.

Yadav has also marked his complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

He claimed that he has come across ''certain material irregularities and illegalities committed'' by Moitra.

