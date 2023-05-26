Left Menu

'Will you embrace Dalits', Gehlot asks BJP-RSS; accuses them of promoting untouchability

There is discrimination against lower classes and everybody knows it, he added.Gehlot said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal their short-term and long-term plans for the welfare of Dalits.Who is taking care of Dalits

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP-RSS of promoting untouchability in the society and asked them whether they would ''embrace'' the country's Dalits.

Gehlot attended a mass marriage function of 2,222 couples, including 2,111 from the Hindu community and 111 from the Muslim community, in Baran district.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Gehlot alleged that the BJP and RSS create and spread differences and discrimination, and promote untouchability among the people of the country.

''They (BJP-RSS) talk about Hindu religion and all of them are Hindus but they should rise above religion and do some real work,'' Gehlot said.

''Untouchability is still there in villages as well as urban areas. There is discrimination against lower classes and everybody knows it,'' he added.

Gehlot said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal their short-term and long-term plans for the welfare of Dalits.

''Who is taking care of Dalits? What are you (BJP-RSS) doing for them? Will you embrace Dalits?... They should answer these questions since they are in power at the Centre,'' Gehlot said.

