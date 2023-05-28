Left Menu

Inauguration of new Parliament building greatest tribute to Savarkar and Maharashtrians: CM Shinde

Paying tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversay, Shinde described him as a great patriot, the father of Hindutva and pride of Maharashtra.On this auspicious occasion, precious son of mother India, Hon Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, he said.The new Parliament building stands as a symbol of our modern democracy and is deeply rooted in our civilisational ethos, the CM said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:00 IST
Inauguration of new Parliament building greatest tribute to Savarkar and Maharashtrians: CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi was the greatest tribute to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and all Maharashtrians.

Shinde also said the political parties which boycotted the event have shown ''deep disrespect'' to India's democracy and Savarkar, whose 140th birth anniversary is being observed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed ''Ganapati Homam'' to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the event while insisting that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours.

Shinde in a tweet said, ''Political parties not participating in the inauguration today have shown deep disrespect towards India's democracy and Savarkar ji. Today's democracy has crossed the Lakshman Rekha laid by political dynasties.'' ''Those who don't take pride in our culture heritage, those who despise thinkers like Veer Savarkar have preferred to boycott a national celebration,'' he added. Shinde said a son of mother India was born on this day in 1883. ''140 years later, on the same day, a free and confident India witnesses dedication of a new Parliament building. This is the greatest tribute to Savarkar ji and honour to all Maharashtrians!'' he tweeted.

Paying tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversay, Shinde described him as a great patriot, the father of Hindutva and pride of Maharashtra.

''On this auspicious occasion, precious son of mother India, Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will be inaugurating the new Parliament building,'' he said.

The new Parliament building ''stands as a symbol of our modern democracy and is deeply rooted in our civilisational ethos,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

