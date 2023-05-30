Prez Murmu greets people of Goa on statehood day
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of Goa on their statehood day and said the state has made rapid strides in various fields.Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.On Goas statehood day, my greetings to the people of the beautiful state May Goa continue to prosper and become a model for sustainable development in the years to come, Murmu tweeted.
Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.
“On Goa's statehood day, my greetings to the people of the beautiful state! Goa is known for its natural beauty, exquisite beaches, warm people and the vibrant Goan culture. The state has made rapid strides in various fields. May Goa continue to prosper and become a model for sustainable development in the years to come,” Murmu tweeted.
