Left Menu

Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 03:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 03:32 IST
Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.

The draft submitted by 400 members of the 450-seat lower house, the State Duma, would ban any gender-affirming surgery except that intended to treat ''congenital physiological anomalies.'' Those exclusive cases will be regulated by dedicated medical panels that will be closely overseen by the government.

The proposed legislation would also ban legal name and gender changes in public records and official documents.

Pyotr Tolstoy, a senior lawmaker who is among the bill's authors, said it's intended to ''protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions and to stop the infiltration of the Western anti-family ideology.'' The proposed bill, which is all but certain to win quick approval by the Duma and rubber-stamped by the upper house before Russian President Vladimir Putin signs it into law, reflects an increasingly intolerant Kremlin stand on gender issues. It comes along with an intensifying clampdown on free speech and human rights amid the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Putin, who has initiated constitutional changes that among other things included an amendment defining the marriage exclusively as a union between a man and a woman, has repeatedly mocked LGBTQ+ rights, casting them as the trappings of a decadent West.

In December, Putin signed a law that bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theatre productions deemed to contain ''propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.'' The law broadly expanded a 2013 ban on such ''propaganda'' aimed at minors that effectively outlawed gay pride marches.

Rights groups have harshly criticised the law as a state encouragement of homophobia, intolerance and discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023