Left Menu

BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' country, dubs him 'Fake Gandhi'

Of course, our prime minister is one such specimen, Gandhi said.Hitting back at Gandhi, Joshi claimed that the Congress leaders knowledge of history did not go beyond his family.It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:12 IST
BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' country, dubs him 'Fake Gandhi'
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshi described the former Congress president as a ''fake Gandhi'' and as a person ''who knows nothing'' but has become an expert on everything.

At an event in Santa Clara in the US, Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Modi, describing him as a ''specimen'' who could start explaining to God how the universe worked.

''That is the disease. We have a group of people in India, who are absolutely convinced that they know everything. In fact, they think they know even better than God. They can sit down with God and have a conversation and explain to him about what is going on. Of course, our prime minister is one such specimen,'' Gandhi said.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Joshi claimed that the Congress leader’s knowledge of history did not go beyond his family.

''It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose history knowledge does not go beyond his family is talking about history,'' the senior BJP leader said. ''A man who claimed to produce gold out of potatoes is giving lectures about science and a man who never ventured beyond family affairs now wants to lead India's warfare,'' Joshi said.

''No Mr. Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history and can very well defend their geography,'' the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. Gandhi was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023