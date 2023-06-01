Tipra Motha to organise first plenary session this month

The Tipra Motha will hold its first-ever plenary session in the last week of June to constitute the party's central committee and roadmap for the regional political outfit, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The Tipra Motha, floated by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, had won the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2021 and also became the main opposition party in the northeastern state in February this year by bagging 13 seats in the 60-member Assembly. "The party has decided to hold its first-ever two-day plenary session to constitute the central committee, the highest policy-making body. It is likely that the conference will begin on June 23", opposition leader Animesh Debbarma told PTI.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma is the chairman and B K Hrangkhawl is the president of the party. Around 1,200 delegates from all over the state will join the conference and chalk out a roadmap for the future through deliberations.

"The plenary session will be important for us as it will also decide the party's roadmap, strategy and future plan. It is expected to finalise the issues which the party will highlight in the days to come", he said.

The plenary session will give the party a direction for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and by-election to the Dhanpur Assembly constituency.

