Left Menu

Tipra Motha to organise first plenary session this month

The Tipra Motha will hold its first-ever plenary session in the last week of June to constitute the partys central committee and roadmap for the regional political outfit, a senior party leader said on Thursday.The Tipra Motha, floated by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, had won the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC in 2021 and also became the main opposition party in the northeastern state in February this year by bagging 13 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:34 IST
Tipra Motha to organise first plenary session this month
  • Country:
  • India

The Tipra Motha will hold its first-ever plenary session in the last week of June to constitute the party's central committee and roadmap for the regional political outfit, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The Tipra Motha, floated by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, had won the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2021 and also became the main opposition party in the northeastern state in February this year by bagging 13 seats in the 60-member Assembly. "The party has decided to hold its first-ever two-day plenary session to constitute the central committee, the highest policy-making body. It is likely that the conference will begin on June 23", opposition leader Animesh Debbarma told PTI.

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma is the chairman and B K Hrangkhawl is the president of the party. Around 1,200 delegates from all over the state will join the conference and chalk out a roadmap for the future through deliberations.

"The plenary session will be important for us as it will also decide the party's roadmap, strategy and future plan. It is expected to finalise the issues which the party will highlight in the days to come", he said.

The plenary session will give the party a direction for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and by-election to the Dhanpur Assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023