Karnataka Political Storm: BJP Defends Governor Amid Assembly Turmoil

BJP leaders, including state president B Y Vijayendra, defended Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's deviation from the prepared speech during the legislative session. They accused the Congress government of disrespecting the Governor and insulting the Constitution. The discord signifies larger political tensions between state and central administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:50 IST
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday came to the staunch defense of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, following his decision to deviate from a government-prepared speech during his address to the joint legislative session. Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress of misusing legislative sessions to incite public resentment against the central government.

The opposition leader, R Ashoka, echoed Vijayendra's sentiments, criticizing the Congress for turning what was supposed to be a special session into a 'black day' by disrespecting the Governor and violating constitutional norms. He has called for disciplinary action against those legislators who engaged in misconduct during the Governor's exit from the assembly.

Reacting to the controversy, Vijayendra asserted that the governor acted rightly, fulfilling his duty despite opposition tactics. He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to uphold the dignity of the gubernatorial post and assuring political counteraction from the BJP.

