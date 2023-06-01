Left Menu

Congress is doing minority appeasement politics: Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly

"Minority appeasement politics is the property of Congress and they have been doing this since the electoral politics started in India," Numal Momin said.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:19 IST
Congress is doing minority appeasement politics: Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly
Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin on Thursday hit out at the Congress party and said that the party is only practising minority appeasement politics. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and said that PM Modi is now known as the global leader and the entire nation is accepting his leadership.

"Minority appeasement politics is the property of Congress and they have been doing this since the electoral politics start in India," Dr Numal Momin said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now known as the global leader and the entire nation is accepting his leadership. But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to malign the image of India at the global level. Congress is actually afraid of BJP and PM Modi. That's why Rahul Gandhi and his party are running propaganda against the Prime Minister and BJP," he added.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minorities, dalit, and tribal people of the country are now safe. The Assam BJP leader also said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to malign the image of India, but the world knows that, what is current India.

He said, "India is the fifth economy of the world and in coming days India will become the third or fourth economy country. The world economy has collapsed, but the Indian economy has grown up high. Rahul Gandhi has a habit to say something bad against India. If he doesn't love India, we haven't said anything about him." Momin also said that Rahul Gandhi should change his mentality and if he is an Indian then it is his responsibility to focus on the country.

"If he is an Indian, it is his responsibility to focus on India. But, every time he challenges the Modi government and tries to tarnish the image of India. He should change his mentality," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023