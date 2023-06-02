Left Menu

'Khap mahapanchayat' in Kurukshetra demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:56 IST
A ''khap mahapanchayat'' here on Friday demanded the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing some women wrestlers, and gave the government time till June 9 to act on its demand.

The meet deliberated on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue.

Talking to reporters after the ''mahapanchayat'', Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said WFI chief Singh should be arrested.

He said they are giving the government time till June 9 to act on the demand, else the agitation will be intensified by holding panchayats across the country and the wrestlers will return to Jantar Mantar in Delhi for protest.

Representatives of various khaps and farmers' outfits reached the Jat Dharamshala from different places, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer outfits had held a ''khap mahapanchayat'' in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, showing solidarity with the wrestlers who have accused Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

