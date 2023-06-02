Left Menu

UP to celebrate Yoga Week from Jun 15 to Jun 21

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:40 IST
UP to celebrate Yoga Week from Jun 15 to Jun 21
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced 'Yoga Week' between June 15 and June 21 to publicise the event among a larger share of the public.

Adityanath made the announcement while reviewing the preparations for the International Yoga Day with ministers and other government officials.

''Yoga is a priceless gift from Indian wisdom to humanity that maintains the health of the body and the mind. The 9th International Yoga Day's theme is 'Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga' in order to promote the wellness and health for every family through yoga,'' an official release issued here said.

The CM said during the Yoga Week group yoga exercises will be held at all district headquarters.

He directed the state ministers to participate in activities on the International Yoga Day on June 21 in the districts they have been given charge of.

Group yoga practice will be held across all 58,000 gram panchayats and 762 urban bodies, he said, instructing officials to use amrit sarovars and sites of historical and cultural significance for yoga practice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023