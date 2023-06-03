People should stand up to protect democratic rights: activist
Lawyer and activist Aseem Sarode on Saturday said people should stand up for the protection of democratic values and rights. He was speaking at a program organised here as part of the `Nirbhay Bano' (be fearless) movement.
Sarode expressed concern about the ''growing atmosphere of fear'' in the country and alleged that those who voice dissent are hounded. Even the judiciary is being targeted, he claimed.
Activist Vishwambhar Choudhary, who also spoke at the event, said while previous Congress-led government promoted economic privatization, the BJP government embraced ''corporatization.'' ''Distortion of history, spreading false narratives and lies are their agenda,'' he alleged.
