Left Menu

People should stand up to protect democratic rights: activist

Lawyer and activist Aseem Sarode on Saturday said people should stand up for the protection of democratic values and rights. Even the judiciary is being targeted, he claimed.Activist Vishwambhar Choudhary, who also spoke at the event, said while previous Congress-led government promoted economic privatization, the BJP government embraced corporatization. Distortion of history, spreading false narratives and lies are their agenda, he alleged.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:20 IST
People should stand up to protect democratic rights: activist
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyer and activist Aseem Sarode on Saturday said people should stand up for the protection of democratic values and rights. He was speaking at a program organised here as part of the `Nirbhay Bano' (be fearless) movement.

Sarode expressed concern about the ''growing atmosphere of fear'' in the country and alleged that those who voice dissent are hounded. Even the judiciary is being targeted, he claimed.

Activist Vishwambhar Choudhary, who also spoke at the event, said while previous Congress-led government promoted economic privatization, the BJP government embraced ''corporatization.'' ''Distortion of history, spreading false narratives and lies are their agenda,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023