Left Menu

SP to begin training camp for party cadre

In the statement, the Samajwadi Party also hit out at the BJP, claiming the party-led government and its affiliated organisations are conspiring to destroy socialist values. If these values end, then there will be no meaning of freedom, it said.The party further claimed that an atmosphere is being created against reservation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 19:58 IST
SP to begin training camp for party cadre
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party will begin a training camp on ''booth management and other important aspects'' for its cadre, it said on Sunday, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day camp -- to begin in Lakhimpur on Monday -- will witness the participation of 5,000 trainees from the booth to the district level, it said in a statement.

Rajendra Chowdhary, the party's chief spokesperson, said, ''From booth management to the management of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, serious discussions will take place in this programme.'' On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will address the trainees, he added. In the statement, the Samajwadi Party also hit out at the BJP, claiming the party-led government and its affiliated organisations are conspiring to destroy socialist values. ''If these values end, then there will be no meaning of freedom,'' it said.

The party further claimed that an atmosphere is being created against reservation. The reservation for backward classes is continuously being cut. Caste census, which is necessary for social justice, is being denied. Institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax and the Central Bureau of Investigation are being used to target Opposition leaders, the Samajwadi Party alleged.

''Efforts are being made to impose a monochromatic culture by destroying India's diversity and plurality culture. Humiliating the Opposition in a democracy is like declaring a monarchy,'' it said. Therefore, the party has resolved to bring new energy to its workers and alert the voters through Lok Jagran Yatra and camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023