SP to begin training camp for party cadre

The Samajwadi Party will begin a training camp on ''booth management and other important aspects'' for its cadre, it said on Sunday, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The two-day camp -- to begin in Lakhimpur on Monday -- will witness the participation of 5,000 trainees from the booth to the district level, it said in a statement.

Rajendra Chowdhary, the party's chief spokesperson, said, ''From booth management to the management of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, serious discussions will take place in this programme.'' On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will address the trainees, he added. In the statement, the Samajwadi Party also hit out at the BJP, claiming the party-led government and its affiliated organisations are conspiring to destroy socialist values. ''If these values end, then there will be no meaning of freedom,'' it said.

The party further claimed that an atmosphere is being created against reservation. The reservation for backward classes is continuously being cut. Caste census, which is necessary for social justice, is being denied. Institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax and the Central Bureau of Investigation are being used to target Opposition leaders, the Samajwadi Party alleged.

''Efforts are being made to impose a monochromatic culture by destroying India's diversity and plurality culture. Humiliating the Opposition in a democracy is like declaring a monarchy,'' it said. Therefore, the party has resolved to bring new energy to its workers and alert the voters through Lok Jagran Yatra and camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)