Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Adityanath's leadership of UP on his birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:49 IST
PM Modi lauds Adityanath's leadership of UP on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and lauded his leadership of India's most populous state.

He tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic CM Yogi Adityanath Ji. Over the last 6 years, he has provided great leadership to the state and ensured all-round progress. On key parameters, UP’s development has been remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life.'' Adityanath, 51, has been the state's chief minister since 2017 and has risen to become one of the most prominent BJP leaders, more so after the party returned to power in the politically crucial state in 2022 with a big win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023