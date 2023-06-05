PM Modi lauds Adityanath's leadership of UP on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday and lauded his leadership of India's most populous state.
He tweeted, ''Birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh's dynamic CM Yogi Adityanath Ji. Over the last 6 years, he has provided great leadership to the state and ensured all-round progress. On key parameters, UP’s development has been remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life.'' Adityanath, 51, has been the state's chief minister since 2017 and has risen to become one of the most prominent BJP leaders, more so after the party returned to power in the politically crucial state in 2022 with a big win.
