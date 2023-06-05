Sringeri Shankracharya performs pooja at Sharda temple in Teetwal
The Shankracharya of the Sringeri Muth Sri Vidushekara Bharathi on Monday performed a 'pooja' at the recently constructed Mata Sharda Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Teetwal belt.
A large number of followers and locals took part in the function at the temple close to the Line of Control.
The shankracharya performed 'abhishek pooja' and 'pran pratishtha' of the idol of Mata Sharda, Save Sharda Committee chairperson Ravinder Pandita said.
He said it is after many decades that a shankaracharya has visited Kashmir and performed an 'abhishek pooja.
The shankracharya arrived by helicopter at Tangdhar and then came to the temple.
The administration announced that Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for construction of a ghat at the Kishenganga river.
