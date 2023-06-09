Biden says security risks of AI need to be addressed

Security risks posed by artificial intelligence must be addressed, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I don't think ever in the history of human endeavor has there been as fundamental potential technological change as is presented by artificial intelligence. It is staggering," Biden told reporters at the White House during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

