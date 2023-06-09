Trump indictment unsealed in case involving mishandling of classified information
An indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed. Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.People familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press that the indictment includes seven separate charges.
An indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed. The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.
People familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press that the indictment includes seven separate charges.
