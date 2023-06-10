German Chancellor Scholz says he plans to speak to Putin soon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he planned to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone soon, to urge him to withdraw troops from Ukraine.

Speaking at a convention of the German Protestant church in Nuremberg, Scholz said he had spoken to Putin on the phone in the past.

"I plan to do it again soon," the chancellor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)