Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau visits war-time Kyiv, announces military aid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new military aid for Ukraine during an unannounced trip to war-time Kyiv on Saturday, as Ukraine braces for a counteroffensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes. Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014, and also met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:10 IST
Canada's Trudeau visits war-time Kyiv, announces military aid
Canadian Foreign Minister Justin Trudeau (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new military aid for Ukraine during an unannounced trip to war-time Kyiv on Saturday, as Ukraine braces for a counteroffensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes.

Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014, and also met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks. "We will be there with (you) as much as it takes, for as long as it takes," he said, sitting across from the Ukrainian leader in footage of the talks released by Kyiv authorities.

NATO member Canada, which has one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Kyiv during the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022. "Today, I can announce that we will provide 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance," he told reporters at a joint press conference.

Ukraine wants to join the NATO military alliance as fast as it can, but Zelenskiy has said he recognised that cannot happen while the war with Russia is raging. "Canada supports Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as conditions allow for it. Ukraine and Canada look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023," said a joint declaration adopted after the talks.

At the talks, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was grateful to Canadians for their support: "Thank you so much. The people of Canada, and of course, to all your team, to the government and parliament. Really. It's (such) necessary help," he said. Trudeau's trip to Kyiv followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the capital, including Odesa, Poltava region and Kharkiv.

The Canadian prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Ukrainian speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023