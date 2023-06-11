Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei says 'nothing wrong' with a nuclear deal with the West - state media

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 14:59 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that reaching a deal with the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear work was possible if the country's nuclear infrastructure remained intact, state media quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

"There is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched," he said, adding that Tehran should continue working with the U.N. Nuclear watchdog under the framework of safeguards. 

