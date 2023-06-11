PM Modi hails women's junior hockey team for Asia Cup triumph

Left Menu

India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Womens Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japans Kakamigahara on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the women's junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup, saying they showed immense perseverance and made the nation proud.

India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japan's Kakamigahara on Sunday.

''Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead,'' he said.

Annu and Neelam scored for India while Park Seo Yeon was the lone goal scorer for Korea.

