PM Modi hails women's junior hockey team for Asia Cup triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the womens junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup, saying they showed immense perseverance and made the nation proud.India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Womens Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japans Kakamigahara on Sunday.Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Womens Hockey Junior Asia Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the women's junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup, saying they showed immense perseverance and made the nation proud.
India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japan's Kakamigahara on Sunday.
''Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead,'' he said.
Annu and Neelam scored for India while Park Seo Yeon was the lone goal scorer for Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kakamigahara
- Park Seo Yeon
- South Korea
- Neelam
- Korea
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Japan
- Annu
ALSO READ
Pacific islands, in spotlight, to push climate change in South Korea summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber in presence of Speaker Om Birla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at new Parliament building, welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
South Korean arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison