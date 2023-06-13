Former Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Akhand Pratap Singh joins AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Akhand Pratap Singh on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP leader Akhand was warmly welcomed into the AAP by senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh at the party headquarters.

During a press conference held on Tuesday at the party headquarters, senior AAP MP Sanjay Singh emphasised the ongoing efforts of the AAP Madhya Pradesh unit to consolidate and expand its organisational structure. He announced that Akhand Pratap Singh, a two-time minister and three-time MLA in the Madhya Pradesh government, has chosen to join the AAP family.

Sanjay Singh highlighted that Akhand Pratap Singh has previously represented the Tikamgarh constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for three successive terms. Notably, Akhand's father was a freedom fighter actively involved in the Indian national movement.

Reflecting on Akhand's political journey, MP Sanjay Singh commended his contributions during the Janata Party era. He first became an MLA in 1977, followed by successful re-elections in 1993 and 2003. Sanjay Singh stated, "By joining AAP, Akhand Pratap Singh has strengthened our presence in Madhya Pradesh, propelling AAP forward with greater momentum and strength. The Aam Aadmi Party's unwavering commitment to pro-people policies in Delhi and Punjab has resulted in its nationwide expansion, attracting individuals of integrity who believe in our cause. Together, we will forge ahead with renewed vigour and determination, ensuring the Aam Aadmi Party's success in Madhya Pradesh and beyond."

Expressing his gratitude towards AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Akhand Pratap Singh, who officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party, addressed the occasion. With a political career spanning 50 years, he emphasised his impeccable record and expressed his determination to serve as a dedicated soldier of the Aam Aadmi Party, effectively fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him. Highlighting his principled approach in elections, he stated that he has never fought against the ruling party, and the party he contested subsequently assumed power.

Akhand Pratap Singh concluded, "I firmly believe that with the support of the people, the Aam Aadmi Party will not only soon form the government in Madhya Pradesh but also usher in Arvind Kejriwal as the Prime Minister of India in the next Lok Sabha elections." (ANI)

