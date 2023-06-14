Left Menu

Special court dismisses compliant against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over Lingayat CM comment

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:14 IST
Special court dismisses compliant against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over Lingayat CM comment
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A private defamation complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his comment about a Lingayat chief minister during the recent Assembly election has been dismissed by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs on Tuesday dismissed the complaint filed for the alleged offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The private complaint lodged by Shankar Shet and Mallaiah Hiremath alleged that Siddaramaiah had defamed the Lingayat community with his answer to a question by a journalist during the Assembly election. The Congress leader was asked if his party would make a Lingayat the Chief Minister if it came to power.

Siddaramaiah allegedly replied that then incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai was a Lingayat who had indulged in corruption and spoilt the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023