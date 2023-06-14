Left Menu

Casket of Italian ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi is brought to cathedral for his funeral

His family held a private wake Tuesday at one of Berlusconis villas near Milan, the city where he made his billions as the head of a media empire before entering politics in 1994.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:51 IST
Casket of Italian ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi is brought to cathedral for his funeral

Silvio Berlusconi was honoured Wednesday with a state funeral in Milan's Duomo cathedral and a day of national mourning, as his legacy — positive or negative — was being hotly debated among Italians.

Tens of thousands of people outside the Duomo and within erupted in applause as a sign of respect as Berlusconi's flower-draped casket was hoisted out of the hearse and into the cathedral. His children and companion teared up as the casket was placed in front of the altar.

Most Italians identify Berlusconi, a media mogul, soccer entrepreneur and three-time former premier, as the most influential figure in Italy over recent decades. But they remain sharply divided on whether his influence was for the better or worse, extending to whether the three-time former premier merits all the fuss and ceremony.

Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukemia. His family held a private wake Tuesday at one of Berlusconi's villas near Milan, the city where he made his billions as the head of a media empire before entering politics in 1994.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023