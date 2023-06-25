Putin to take part in Russia security council meeting next week
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of Russia's Security Council next week, state television reported on Sunday.
The report by Rossiya 1 television station's Vesti current affairs programme did not say whether the meeting would take place on Friday as normal or be brought forward.

